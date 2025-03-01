Left Menu

Court Grants 60-Day Extension in Naresh Balyan MCOCA Case

Rouse Avenue court has extended the investigation period by 60 days for former MLA Naresh Balyan in a case involving the MCOCA. The Delhi police had requested a 90-day extension. The case involves an organized crime syndicate led by gangster Kapil Sangwan, with the extension decision hinging on differing counsel opinions.

Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Rouse Avenue court has extended the investigation period for former MLA Naresh Balyan by 60 days, denying the Delhi police's request for a 90-day extension in the MCOCA case. Balyan was arrested on December 4, 2024, and his initial custody period ends on March 3.

The case is linked to an organized crime syndicate led by fugitive gangster Kapil Sangwan, known as Nandu. After hearing arguments from both the prosecution and defense, Judge Kaveri Baweja decided to grant a shorter extension, with detailed orders to follow.

Special Public Prosecutor Akhand Pratap Singh argued for a 90-day extension, citing the need for more time to conclude the investigation. However, the court opted for a shorter duration while considering ongoing deliberations on related cases, with future hearings and documentation scrutiny scheduled.

(With inputs from agencies.)

