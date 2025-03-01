Drone-Based Detection System to Boost Rescue Efforts in Chamoli Avalanche

The Indian Air Force is set to deploy a drone-based intelligent detection system to assist in search and rescue operations following a devastating avalanche in the Mana area of Chamoli. The system will be transported to Dehradun, where it will be picked up by helicopters for deployment, according to Air Force officials.

The Defence Public Relations Officer of Dehradun confirmed that the avalanche has claimed four lives. Lieutenant Colonel Manish Shrivastava highlighted the ongoing rescue operations, adding that 50 individuals have been rescued while priority is being given to evacuating the injured and those still trapped.

With five individuals still unaccounted for, authorities continue their search efforts. Initial reports indicate a total of 55 people were present at the site when the avalanche struck. Rescue visuals depict Indo-Tibetan Border Police working diligently in challenging conditions.

Lieutenant General Anindya Sengupta of the Central Command assured that additional resources, including UAVs and radars, will be utilized as soon as weather conditions permit. Rescue operations aim to clear the casualties by the end of the day.

Chamoli district magistrate Sandeep Tiwari updated earlier efforts that have resulted in the rescue of 50 individuals, with assistance from four helicopters provided by the state and central governments.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami noted that heavy snowfall is impeding rescue efforts and promised to restore connectivity in the region, ensuring no shortage of resources for ongoing operations.

(With inputs from agencies.)