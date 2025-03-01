Omar Abdullah Ensures Uninterrupted Services During Ramzan in Jammu and Kashmir

On the eve of the holy month of Ramzan, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah of Jammu and Kashmir convened a crucial meeting with officials from various government departments, emphasizing the need to guarantee uninterrupted services. Abdullah instructed officials to maintain a consistent supply of electricity, particularly during Sehri and Iftaar times.

Abdullah expressed that it's the government's duty to facilitate essential services, including electricity, water, rations, sanitation, and traffic management, during this significant period for the Muslim community. The holy month, marking a 30-day fasting period, commences on March 2 and concludes with the celebration of Eid-Ul-Fitr.

Responding to the BJP's proposal of forming a shadow cabinet in anticipation of the upcoming budget session, Abdullah dismissed the notion, asserting that there is no precedence for such a setup in the country. He reaffirmed his administration's commitment to fulfilling promises to the people, a pledge he assured would be honored with God's blessing. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)