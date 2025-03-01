Former Minister Criticizes Andhra Pradesh Budget for Ignoring Poor

Former Andhra Pradesh Minister Gudivada Amarnath has accused the Chandrababu Naidu-headed government of failing to properly allocate the budget for impoverished sections, saying this has left many feeling betrayed. Speaking to the media in Visakhapatnam, Amarnath highlighted that schemes like Talliki Vandanam and Annadata Sukhibhava received significantly less funding than needed by needy populations.

Amarnath also noted that the opposition YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) plans to apply pressure on the administration in the legislative assembly to guarantee the fulfillment of election pledges. He criticized the lack of funds for women, youth, and job creation initiatives, reiterating the earlier point regarding insufficient allocations for vital welfare schemes.

He claimed the budget primarily lauded Naidu while vilifying the YSRCP, overlooking funding discrepancies. Amarnath pointed out that despite the requirement of Rs 12,000 crore for student schemes, only Rs 8,603 crore was allocated, and Rs 6,000 crore allocated for farmers fell short of the Rs 10,000 crore needed.

(With inputs from agencies.)