Left Menu

Former Minister Criticizes Andhra Pradesh Budget for Ignoring Poor

Former Andhra Pradesh Minister Gudivada Amarnath criticizes the state budget presented by Chandrababu Naidu's government for inadequate allocations to the poor. He alleges the budget focuses on Amravati's development while ignoring crucial welfare schemes and poll promises, disappointing various societal sections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-03-2025 18:11 IST | Created: 01-03-2025 18:11 IST
Former Minister Criticizes Andhra Pradesh Budget for Ignoring Poor
Former Andhra Pradesh minister Gudivada Amarnath (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Former Andhra Pradesh Minister Gudivada Amarnath has accused the Chandrababu Naidu-headed government of failing to properly allocate the budget for impoverished sections, saying this has left many feeling betrayed. Speaking to the media in Visakhapatnam, Amarnath highlighted that schemes like Talliki Vandanam and Annadata Sukhibhava received significantly less funding than needed by needy populations.

Amarnath also noted that the opposition YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) plans to apply pressure on the administration in the legislative assembly to guarantee the fulfillment of election pledges. He criticized the lack of funds for women, youth, and job creation initiatives, reiterating the earlier point regarding insufficient allocations for vital welfare schemes.

He claimed the budget primarily lauded Naidu while vilifying the YSRCP, overlooking funding discrepancies. Amarnath pointed out that despite the requirement of Rs 12,000 crore for student schemes, only Rs 8,603 crore was allocated, and Rs 6,000 crore allocated for farmers fell short of the Rs 10,000 crore needed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Forced Relocation: Trump's Latest Strategy to Reshape Federal Workforce

Forced Relocation: Trump's Latest Strategy to Reshape Federal Workforce

 Global
2
Canada Probes Musk's X on AI Privacy Compliance

Canada Probes Musk's X on AI Privacy Compliance

 Global
3
Sheremetevo Airport Suspends Operations for Safety

Sheremetevo Airport Suspends Operations for Safety

 Global
4
Mexico Extradites Cartel Leaders to U.S. Amid Tariff Threats

Mexico Extradites Cartel Leaders to U.S. Amid Tariff Threats

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s AI takeover: The next global powerhouse in artificial intelligence

How Fintech Thrives: The Economic and Digital Factors Shaping Its Future

Sub-Saharan Africa’s Trade Landscape: Dependency, Integration, and Policy Insights

Rethinking Climate Risks: Why Richer, Colder Nations Face Bigger Economic Losses

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025