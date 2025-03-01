Avalanche Hampers BRO Rescue Efforts in Chamoli Amid Heavy Snowfall

The search and rescue mission for five missing workers of the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) in the avalanche-hit Mana area of Uttarakhand's Chamoli district has been halted amid heavy snowfall and challenging weather, announced a senior official. An Indo Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) representative confirmed the temporary suspension, noting that teams are prepared to restart efforts as conditions permit.

Thus far, the bodies of four workers have been recovered, with several individuals still trapped, according to the ITBP Public Relations Officer. Additional rescued workers are under medical supervision. Responding to the crisis, BJP Garhwal MP Anil Baluni emphasized that rescue efforts are proceeding on a 'war footing,' with continuous coordination among local administration, BRO, Army, and ITBP.

Baluni has initiated discussions with senior medical personnel at Army Hospital Joshimath and AIIMS Rishikesh to secure optimal treatment for the injured. In correspondence with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, he assured that necessary medical and logistical support is being expedited. State authorities continue extensive aerial rescue operations, employing multiple helicopters for evacuations, while 200 personnel are actively engaged in relief actions amid severe weather conditions.

