Delimitation Debate: South vs. North in India's Political Arena

DMK MP Tiruchi Siva warns that the delimitation process will hurt southern states, reducing representation in Lok Sabha. The BJP abstains from a meeting convened by Tamil Nadu's CM, sparking allegations of a secret understanding. The issue aligns with the ongoing three-language policy debate.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-03-2025 21:48 IST | Created: 01-03-2025 21:48 IST
Delimitation Debate: South vs. North in India's Political Arena
DMK leader Tiruchi Siva (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

DMK MP Tiruchi Siva expressed concerns on Saturday over the potential impact of the delimitation process on southern states, arguing it would lead to decreased representation in Lok Sabha. Siva emphasized that his party timely voiced opposition against the move, cautioning that it could result in the northern states gaining more seats.

Siva further explained that, with the new Parliament building designed to accommodate 1,000 members, the anticipated increase in Lok Sabha strength to 840 could disadvantage southern states in legislative matters. In contrast, the BJP opted out of an all-party meeting called by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin to address this issue.

Tamil Nadu BJP chief K Annamalai stated in a letter that the party would not attend the meeting, accusing Stalin of exaggerating the concerns related to delimitation. AIADMK spokesperson Kovai Sathyan criticized the BJP's refusal to participate, suggesting a covert alliance with the DMK, while Stalin urged public resistance against both the delimitation and the three-language policy challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

