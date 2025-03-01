Left Menu

Transformational Tracks: Dahod's Locomotive Surge and High-Speed Rail Advancements

Minister of Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw inspects Dahod locomotive unit in Gujarat, lauding PM Modi's industrial hub. Emphasizing self-reliance, he highlights the Make in India initiative's success. Vaishnaw also tours Nadiad's steel bridge site, underscoring advanced domestic manufacturing in the Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train Project.

Minister of Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant visit, Minister of Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw inspected the locomotive manufacturing unit in Dahod, Gujarat, lauding the industrial hub initiated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. "The industrial hub in Dahod is a testament to our self-reliance, with 89 percent of technology made in India," he emphasized, challenging the team to achieve a full domestic production soon.

Earlier, Vaishnaw visited the site's steel bridge segment for the National High-Speed Rail Project in Nadiad. The project, known for employing all-Indian materials and advanced technology, includes a 200-meter-long bridge made from domestic ingredients, highlighting the country's commitment to infrastructure development under the 'Make in India' initiative.

The Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train Project moves forward with innovative techniques and sustainable practices, aiming for completion by 2025. By incorporating cutting-edge technology, the project promises significant regional growth, improved mobility, and numerous job opportunities, propelling both Gujarat and Maharashtra towards economic prosperity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

