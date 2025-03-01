Haryana Preps for Municipal Elections: CM Saini Targets AAP in Rallying Speech

With Haryana's municipal elections on the horizon, Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini assured thorough preparations while urging citizens to participate actively on February 12. Addressing a press conference in Chandigarh, he emphasized forming a 'triple engine' government, rallying support with promises of a transformative state budget.

CM Saini pledged a budget designed to benefit all societal sectors, influenced by public and expert consultations, with finalization slated for March 3 after discussions with MLAs. He assured the budget would meet the aspirations of Haryana's populace, reflecting a broad collaborative approach.

In a vehement critique of the Aam Aadmi Party, CM Saini accused them of failing transparency tests, foreshadowing their fall in Punjab's 2027 elections. He reproached their non-implementation of the Ayushman Bharat Yojana in Punjab, likening it to their alleged shortcomings in Delhi. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)