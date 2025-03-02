Honduras Powers Back Up After Nationwide Blackout

Honduras faced a widespread power outage on Saturday, causing significant disruption across the nation. The Ministry of Energy swiftly responded, managing to restore electricity to 90% of the country's demand by the afternoon.

The blackout, which left much of Honduras in the dark, originated within the nation, according to the Central American electricity market supervisor, EOR. The investigation into the precise cause of the blackout is ongoing, as officials continue to gather information.

Initially, the national electric power company attributed the blackout to a regional power failure affecting several Latin American areas, but EOR clarified that the issue stemmed from within Honduras.

(With inputs from agencies.)