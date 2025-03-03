Mystery Deepens in Tragic Haryana Murder: Suspicions Arise

The mother of Congress worker Himani Narwal, found tragically murdered and concealed in a suitcase in Rohtak, spoke out on Monday, expressing suspicions that the perpetrator was someone familiar from the family or political sphere. In a conversation with ANI, Savita, the bereaved mother, emphasized her daughter's uncompromising stance against wrongdoing.

"I am convinced the accused is someone known to her," asserted Savita. "It could be someone from her political party, college, or perhaps a relative whom she trusted. Himani was fiercely intolerant of any betrayal. No matter the individual's stature, she wouldn't tolerate anything amiss," she added, noting the difference between a friend and a boyfriend, emphasizing her daughter's dedication to work.

Demanding capital punishment for the suspect apprehended by the Haryana Police, Savita lamented the lack of government support. "A meeting with the accused won't suffice—I seek the death penalty. Not a single government official has reached out," she lamented. Savita previously held elections and the party partly responsible for her daughter's murder, citing that Himani's close ties with notable Congress figures like Rahul Gandhi had possibly incited envy-driven threats.

(With inputs from agencies.)