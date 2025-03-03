Dramatic Standoff: Wanted Criminal Shot in Wazirpur Face-off

A wanted criminal sustained a bullet injury during a gunfight with police near Prem Bari Nala in Delhi's Wazirpur Industrial Area. The police labeled the incident as a significant encounter on Monday, with the accused recently involved in a robbery in Ashok Vihar.

The criminal was identified as Sahil Khan, from Uttar Pradesh, sought in connection with FIR 67/25 at Ashok Vihar police station. A collaboration between the Special Staff and Ashok Vihar police was formed after receiving intelligence of his probable visit to Prembari Nala in New Delhi.

Inspector Sombir revealed that the police were prompted to set a trap which led to spotting Khan around 10 am. When stopped by the police, Khan fired two rounds, prompting police to return fire, injuring him in the leg. Investigations are ongoing to unravel more details. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)