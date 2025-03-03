Left Menu

Dramatic Standoff: Wanted Criminal Shot in Wazirpur Face-off

Wanted criminal Sahil Khan, linked to a recent Ashok Vihar robbery, was injured in a shootout with police in Wazirpur, Delhi. Acting on a tip-off, police attempted to intercept him, leading to an exchange of gunfire. Khan was wounded in the leg and an investigation is ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-03-2025 11:33 IST | Created: 03-03-2025 11:33 IST
Dramatic Standoff: Wanted Criminal Shot in Wazirpur Face-off
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A wanted criminal sustained a bullet injury during a gunfight with police near Prem Bari Nala in Delhi's Wazirpur Industrial Area. The police labeled the incident as a significant encounter on Monday, with the accused recently involved in a robbery in Ashok Vihar.

The criminal was identified as Sahil Khan, from Uttar Pradesh, sought in connection with FIR 67/25 at Ashok Vihar police station. A collaboration between the Special Staff and Ashok Vihar police was formed after receiving intelligence of his probable visit to Prembari Nala in New Delhi.

Inspector Sombir revealed that the police were prompted to set a trap which led to spotting Khan around 10 am. When stopped by the police, Khan fired two rounds, prompting police to return fire, injuring him in the leg. Investigations are ongoing to unravel more details. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Boosts Defense Aid to Israel

U.S. Boosts Defense Aid to Israel

 United States
2
River Plate's Missed Chance: Ten-Man Struggle in Apertura Clash

River Plate's Missed Chance: Ten-Man Struggle in Apertura Clash

 Global
3
Trump Administration Disbands 18F Tech Team Amid Efficiency Initiatives

Trump Administration Disbands 18F Tech Team Amid Efficiency Initiatives

 Global
4
Trump's Lumber Tariffs: National Security or Economic Gambit?

Trump's Lumber Tariffs: National Security or Economic Gambit?

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Humans overestimate AI’s ability to mimic their decisions

AI vs. traditional grading: Small LLMs show promise in argument assessment

The role of technology in mental health: Can digital tools improve help-seeking?

Exploring AI through young eyes: What kids think about chatbots

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025