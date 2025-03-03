Left Menu

Om Birla's Sacred Journey: A Spiritual Sojourn in Vrindavan

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla visited Vrindavan with a group for a spiritual journey. He conducted a prayer ceremony at Keshighat and emphasized the importance of the Yamuna River cleaning campaign. He visited spiritual sites, advocating for a sattvic lifestyle and the nation's development through spiritual consciousness.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-03-2025 12:11 IST | Created: 03-03-2025 12:11 IST
Om Birla's Sacred Journey: A Spiritual Sojourn in Vrindavan
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, along with his wife at Keshighat (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla embarked on a spiritual journey to Vrindavan, where he performed a prayer ceremony at Keshighat alongside his family and 70 others. During his visit, Birla emphasized the significance of keeping India's sacred rivers, the Yamuna and Ganga, clean to rejuvenate their spiritual and environmental essence.

In his commitment to the Yamuna River cleaning campaign, Birla stated that a vigorous effort is being organized to ensure the river's cleanliness. Expressing his devotion, he bowed to the Yamuna, highlighting its vital role in spiritual and communal well-being.

Birla also visited the iconic Govardhan, Banke Bihari, and other revered sites, stressing the inspirational nature of these spiritual shrines. He urged individuals to lead sattvic lives and work towards national development under a spirit of global fraternity, drawing energy from India's spiritual heritage.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Boosts Defense Aid to Israel

U.S. Boosts Defense Aid to Israel

 United States
2
River Plate's Missed Chance: Ten-Man Struggle in Apertura Clash

River Plate's Missed Chance: Ten-Man Struggle in Apertura Clash

 Global
3
Trump Administration Disbands 18F Tech Team Amid Efficiency Initiatives

Trump Administration Disbands 18F Tech Team Amid Efficiency Initiatives

 Global
4
Trump's Lumber Tariffs: National Security or Economic Gambit?

Trump's Lumber Tariffs: National Security or Economic Gambit?

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI vs. copyright: How large vision-language models are changing IP protection

How artificial intelligence is optimizing wind turbines for a greener future

Fighting pandemics with AI: The future of public health crises and digital ethics

Smart homes, smarter privacy: A new approach to data autonomy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025