Om Birla's Sacred Journey: A Spiritual Sojourn in Vrindavan

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla embarked on a spiritual journey to Vrindavan, where he performed a prayer ceremony at Keshighat alongside his family and 70 others. During his visit, Birla emphasized the significance of keeping India's sacred rivers, the Yamuna and Ganga, clean to rejuvenate their spiritual and environmental essence.

In his commitment to the Yamuna River cleaning campaign, Birla stated that a vigorous effort is being organized to ensure the river's cleanliness. Expressing his devotion, he bowed to the Yamuna, highlighting its vital role in spiritual and communal well-being.

Birla also visited the iconic Govardhan, Banke Bihari, and other revered sites, stressing the inspirational nature of these spiritual shrines. He urged individuals to lead sattvic lives and work towards national development under a spirit of global fraternity, drawing energy from India's spiritual heritage.

(With inputs from agencies.)