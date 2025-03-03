Left Menu

Maharashtra Legislature Kicks Off Budget Session with Focus on Key Issues

The Maharashtra Legislature's budget session began, focusing on crucial topics like the Maharashtra-Karnataka border dispute, investments, and welfare schemes. Governor emphasized industrial growth and employment, with MoUs worth Rs15.72 lakh crore signed at the World Economic Forum. Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar assured a smooth session despite opposition's absence from preliminary meetings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-03-2025 12:41 IST | Created: 03-03-2025 12:41 IST
Maharashtra Legislature Kicks Off Budget Session with Focus on Key Issues
Maharashtra Governor CP Radhakrishnan (Photo/ Maharashtra Legislature Secretariat). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The budget session of the Maharashtra Legislature officially started on Monday with a joint address by the Governor at Vidhan Bhavan. Key issues like the Maharashtra-Karnataka border dispute, investments, and welfare schemes are on the agenda. The Governor reiterated the state's commitment to resolving the border issue and supporting Marathi-speaking communities with various welfare schemes.

Highlighting Maharashtra's industrial prowess, the Governor noted that the state accounts for 14 percent of India's GDP and is a prime location for foreign direct investment. At the World Economic Forum in Davos this January, Maharashtra secured MoUs with 63 companies, expecting to generate over 15 lakh jobs with deals worth Rs15.72 lakh crore.

The government is set to stimulate industrial growth by offering Rs5,000 crores in investment subsidies and providing 3,500 acres for industrial use. Plans to designate 10,000 acres for industrial development and build new industrial and logistics parks are also underway. Despite the opposition's absence at pre-session meetings, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar assured a smooth session.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Boosts Defense Aid to Israel

U.S. Boosts Defense Aid to Israel

 United States
2
River Plate's Missed Chance: Ten-Man Struggle in Apertura Clash

River Plate's Missed Chance: Ten-Man Struggle in Apertura Clash

 Global
3
Trump Administration Disbands 18F Tech Team Amid Efficiency Initiatives

Trump Administration Disbands 18F Tech Team Amid Efficiency Initiatives

 Global
4
Trump's Lumber Tariffs: National Security or Economic Gambit?

Trump's Lumber Tariffs: National Security or Economic Gambit?

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI vs. copyright: How large vision-language models are changing IP protection

How artificial intelligence is optimizing wind turbines for a greener future

Fighting pandemics with AI: The future of public health crises and digital ethics

Smart homes, smarter privacy: A new approach to data autonomy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025