Maharashtra Legislature Kicks Off Budget Session with Focus on Key Issues

The budget session of the Maharashtra Legislature officially started on Monday with a joint address by the Governor at Vidhan Bhavan. Key issues like the Maharashtra-Karnataka border dispute, investments, and welfare schemes are on the agenda. The Governor reiterated the state's commitment to resolving the border issue and supporting Marathi-speaking communities with various welfare schemes.

Highlighting Maharashtra's industrial prowess, the Governor noted that the state accounts for 14 percent of India's GDP and is a prime location for foreign direct investment. At the World Economic Forum in Davos this January, Maharashtra secured MoUs with 63 companies, expecting to generate over 15 lakh jobs with deals worth Rs15.72 lakh crore.

The government is set to stimulate industrial growth by offering Rs5,000 crores in investment subsidies and providing 3,500 acres for industrial use. Plans to designate 10,000 acres for industrial development and build new industrial and logistics parks are also underway. Despite the opposition's absence at pre-session meetings, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar assured a smooth session.

