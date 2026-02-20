Financial Discrepancies in J&K Welfare Schemes Spark Political Outcry

PDP MLA Waheed-ur-Rehman Para has launched a scathing attack on the Jammu and Kashmir government over the non-release of substantial sums under crucial social welfare schemes. He pointed out that Rs 70 crore and Rs 200 crore under the Marriage Assistance and Ladli Beti schemes respectively remain unstated in the government's treasury despite being labeled as 'disbursed.'

In a critical post on social media platform X, Para accused the National Conference-led administration of failing the impoverished constituency these schemes were meant to serve. 'The poor need money in hand, not figures in files,' he emphasized, questioning the government's accountability and financial management.

Official responses claim over Rs 364 crore has been disbursed in the last three years under the two schemes, aiding thousands of beneficiaries across multiple districts. However, discrepancies remain, with a significant chunk of funds still pending in the government treasury, highlighting ongoing contentions in J&K's welfare administration.

(With inputs from agencies.)