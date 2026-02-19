Kerala's Year of Enterprises: A Gamechanger in Industrial Growth
Kerala's Year of Enterprises project has facilitated the launch of over four lakh enterprises, significantly boosting the state's industrial sector. It attracted Rs 27,133 crore in investments and created 8,65,287 jobs. The initiative also empowered 1,28,663 women entrepreneurs and gained international recognition.
Kerala's Year of Enterprises project has marked a transformative shift in the state's industrial growth, significantly surpassing its initial targets.
Industries Minister P Rajeev announced that the initiative, aimed at establishing one lakh MSME units annually, has successfully launched over four lakh enterprises to date.
With investments totaling Rs 27,133 crore and job creation exceeding 8,65,287, the initiative also stands out for having empowered over 1,28,663 women to venture into entrepreneurship.
