Stalin Urges Tamil Nadu to Bolster Representation Amid Delimitation Fears

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin has implored citizens to increase their birth rates to ensure the state maintains its political influence in Parliament. This recommendation comes as a response to the central government's constituency delimitation plan, which Stalin argues will adversely affect the representation of southern states.

Speaking at a marriage ceremony, Stalin emphasized the link between population size and parliamentary representation. He recanted previous family planning advice, advocating for immediate childbearing to achieve greater representation. He also urged all political parties to join an all-party meeting on delimitation.

The looming delimitation process has southern leaders, including Stalin and Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah, voicing concerns over potential losses in representation. Stalin demanded that parliamentary constituencies should not be determined solely by population, criticizing the central government's three-language policy and NEP as threats to Tamil Nadu's resources and cultural integrity.

