Left Menu

Paytm's Stock Surges Amid ED's FEMA Violation Notice

Paytm, owned by One97 Communications, saw its stock rise nearly 2% after initial losses due to an ED notice for alleged FEMA rule violations involving the company and its subsidiaries. The violations pertain to past investment transactions. Paytm assures operations remain unaffected as it seeks legal advice.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-03-2025 18:55 IST | Created: 03-03-2025 18:55 IST
Paytm's Stock Surges Amid ED's FEMA Violation Notice
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Paytm, owned by One97 Communications, witnessed a notable stock recovery, closing nearly 2% higher despite early trading losses. The company faced a slump following news of a notice from the Enforcement Directorate (ED) concerning alleged violations of FEMA rules involving past transactions of Paytm and its subsidiaries.

In early trading, Paytm's stock dipped about 4% on both the NSE and BSE after the ED's notice surfaced. However, it later rebounded, closing at Rs 729.40 on the NSE, showing resilience despite the legal challenges.

The alleged contraventions revolve around investments related to Little Internet and Nearbuy, subsidiaries acquired by Paytm in 2017. The fintech firm clarifies these issues date back to when the companies were not under its control. Paytm stated that customer and merchant services remain unaffected and continues to operate normally.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Boosts Defense Aid to Israel

U.S. Boosts Defense Aid to Israel

 United States
2
River Plate's Missed Chance: Ten-Man Struggle in Apertura Clash

River Plate's Missed Chance: Ten-Man Struggle in Apertura Clash

 Global
3
Trump Administration Disbands 18F Tech Team Amid Efficiency Initiatives

Trump Administration Disbands 18F Tech Team Amid Efficiency Initiatives

 Global
4
Trump's Lumber Tariffs: National Security or Economic Gambit?

Trump's Lumber Tariffs: National Security or Economic Gambit?

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI vs. copyright: How large vision-language models are changing IP protection

How artificial intelligence is optimizing wind turbines for a greener future

Fighting pandemics with AI: The future of public health crises and digital ethics

Smart homes, smarter privacy: A new approach to data autonomy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025