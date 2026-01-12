Civic Polls Halt India's Stock Market Trading on January 15

Trading on India's leading stock exchanges, BSE and NSE, will be suspended on January 15 due to Maharashtra's civic elections. The decision affects trading across all segments, including equity, derivatives, and commodities.

The National Stock Exchange (NSE) confirmed this in a recent circular, declaring the day a trading holiday. Initially, a settlement holiday was planned, but the closure has now been extended to all operations.

Mumbai will observe a public holiday on this day, impacting various sectors such as government and bank operations, following the Maharashtra government's announcement aimed at facilitating the civic elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)