Civic Polls Halt India's Stock Market Trading on January 15

On January 15, stock markets in India, including BSE and NSE, will close due to Maharashtra's civic polls. Trading in equity, derivatives, commodity, and electronic gold receipts will be halted. The Maharashtra government declared a public holiday for the day, affecting various sectors including government offices and banks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-01-2026 17:49 IST | Created: 12-01-2026 17:49 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Trading on India's leading stock exchanges, BSE and NSE, will be suspended on January 15 due to Maharashtra's civic elections. The decision affects trading across all segments, including equity, derivatives, and commodities.

The National Stock Exchange (NSE) confirmed this in a recent circular, declaring the day a trading holiday. Initially, a settlement holiday was planned, but the closure has now been extended to all operations.

Mumbai will observe a public holiday on this day, impacting various sectors such as government and bank operations, following the Maharashtra government's announcement aimed at facilitating the civic elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)

