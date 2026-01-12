Civic Polls Halt India's Stock Market Trading on January 15
On January 15, stock markets in India, including BSE and NSE, will close due to Maharashtra's civic polls. Trading in equity, derivatives, commodity, and electronic gold receipts will be halted. The Maharashtra government declared a public holiday for the day, affecting various sectors including government offices and banks.
- Country:
- India
Trading on India's leading stock exchanges, BSE and NSE, will be suspended on January 15 due to Maharashtra's civic elections. The decision affects trading across all segments, including equity, derivatives, and commodities.
The National Stock Exchange (NSE) confirmed this in a recent circular, declaring the day a trading holiday. Initially, a settlement holiday was planned, but the closure has now been extended to all operations.
Mumbai will observe a public holiday on this day, impacting various sectors such as government and bank operations, following the Maharashtra government's announcement aimed at facilitating the civic elections.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Only Marathi a compulsory language in Maharashtra: CM Fadnavis at Mahayuti rally in Mumbai.
No one can dare to break Mumbai from Maharashtra: Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis at Mahayuti rally for BMC polls.
Breakthrough Success: New Anti-Tank Missile Tested in Maharashtra
Innovation in Voting: Mumbai’s First Use of PADU in Civic Polls
Maharashtra Election Commission bars state govt from releasing January stipend for 'Ladki Bahin' scheme amid civic polls model code.