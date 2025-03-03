Ukraine Opposes U.N. Mission Visit to Zaporizhzhia Plant
Ukraine's energy minister has criticized a U.N. nuclear watchdog mission visiting the Russia-controlled Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant via occupied land, citing its violation of Ukraine's sovereignty. A letter from Ukraine urges the International Atomic Energy Agency to ensure compliance with the law and consult Ukrainian authorities before proceeding.
Ukraine's energy minister has voiced strong opposition to a proposed visit by a U.N. nuclear watchdog mission to the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, now under Russian control, through occupied territory, labeling it "completely unacceptable."
The ministry revealed that Minister German Galushchenko has formally appealed to the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) chief Rafael Grossi. In the letter, Galushchenko emphasized the necessity of adhering to legal protocols, reinforcing Ukraine's sovereignty and integrity.
The document specifically states that any rotational activities at the plant should not proceed without explicit approval from Ukrainian authorities, highlighting the significant breach of international norms and Ukraine's territorial rights.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Ukraine
- UN
- IAEA
- Zaporizhzhia
- nuclear
- plant
- Russia
- sovereignty
- occupied
- territory
ALSO READ
Diplomatic Thaw: US and Russia Discuss Peace and Progress
U.S. and Russia Begin Peace Talks: Lavrov and Rubio Lead the Dialogue
After Navalny: Russia's Struggling Opposition
Debate on European Unified Military Gains Momentum Amidst Russian Threats
Russian Airstrikes Ignite Fire in Mykolaiv, Damage Reported in Kyiv Region