Ukraine Opposes U.N. Mission Visit to Zaporizhzhia Plant

Ukraine's energy minister has criticized a U.N. nuclear watchdog mission visiting the Russia-controlled Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant via occupied land, citing its violation of Ukraine's sovereignty. A letter from Ukraine urges the International Atomic Energy Agency to ensure compliance with the law and consult Ukrainian authorities before proceeding.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-03-2025 19:26 IST | Created: 03-03-2025 19:26 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Ukraine's energy minister has voiced strong opposition to a proposed visit by a U.N. nuclear watchdog mission to the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, now under Russian control, through occupied territory, labeling it "completely unacceptable."

The ministry revealed that Minister German Galushchenko has formally appealed to the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) chief Rafael Grossi. In the letter, Galushchenko emphasized the necessity of adhering to legal protocols, reinforcing Ukraine's sovereignty and integrity.

The document specifically states that any rotational activities at the plant should not proceed without explicit approval from Ukrainian authorities, highlighting the significant breach of international norms and Ukraine's territorial rights.

(With inputs from agencies.)

