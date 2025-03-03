Left Menu

Himachal Cabinet Greenlights Key Initiatives Ahead of Vidhan Sabha Session

The Himachal Pradesh Cabinet, led by Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, approved the Governor's address for the Vidhan Sabha's 8th session, sanctioned the CAG report for the budget session, created numerous municipal posts, and enforced new regulations on traditional Katha Bhatti'es within the state.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-03-2025 21:29 IST | Created: 03-03-2025 21:29 IST
Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In a crucial meeting chaired by Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, the Himachal Pradesh Cabinet on Monday approved the draft of the Governor's address to be delivered at the opening of the 8th session of the Himachal Pradesh Vidhan Sabha on March 10. The Cabinet also gave the nod to present the Comptroller and Auditor General of India's report for 2023-2024 during the budget session.

Additionally, a significant decision was made to create and fill 145 posts across various categories. This includes 66 positions in newly upgraded Municipal Corporations, three in newly upgraded Municipal Councils, 70 in newly formed Nagar Panchayats, and six roles in the Directorate of Urban Development. However, the Cabinet refrained from creating two senior resident doctor positions in the Gastroenterology department at the Atal Institute of Medical Super Specialties in Chamiana, Shimla.

The Cabinet further mandated the conversion of traditional Katha Bhatti'es to those equipped with IBR boilers, requiring registration with the State's Chief Inspector of Boilers. The new IBR boilers are authorized to process khairwood with bark ranging between 5435 to 7500 quintals annually.

(With inputs from agencies.)

