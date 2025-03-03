Carlyle Group Bets Big on Rebound in U.S. Dealmaking

The Carlyle Group is positioning itself for a surge in U.S. dealmaking activity, looking to take several of its portfolio companies public amid an anticipated market rebound. The Washington-based firm expects to divest $4 billion to $5 billion in assets through IPOs or sales, echoing previous years, according to its private equity leaders.

Despite a sluggish start to U.S. mergers due to tariff discussions under the Trump administration, Carlyle's Brian Bernasek and Steve Wise remain bullish, bolstered by stabilizing interest rates and inflation. They cited strong stock market performance and consistent economic growth as positive indicators.

Although global M&A volumes have dipped compared to last year, Carlyle's exposure to trade war impacts appears minimal given its focus on service-oriented businesses. The firm remains unfazed by high-interest rate environments and is ready for large leveraged buyouts, reinforcing its confidence in striking impactful deals.

