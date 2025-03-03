Left Menu

Carlyle Group Bets Big on Rebound in U.S. Dealmaking

The Carlyle Group is optimistic about increased U.S. dealmaking and plans significant public offerings of its portfolio companies. Despite high interest rates, the firm remains prepared for large leveraged buyouts. With some IPOs already planned, Carlyle anticipates $4-5 billion in asset sales this year.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-03-2025 22:17 IST | Created: 03-03-2025 22:17 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Carlyle Group is positioning itself for a surge in U.S. dealmaking activity, looking to take several of its portfolio companies public amid an anticipated market rebound. The Washington-based firm expects to divest $4 billion to $5 billion in assets through IPOs or sales, echoing previous years, according to its private equity leaders.

Despite a sluggish start to U.S. mergers due to tariff discussions under the Trump administration, Carlyle's Brian Bernasek and Steve Wise remain bullish, bolstered by stabilizing interest rates and inflation. They cited strong stock market performance and consistent economic growth as positive indicators.

Although global M&A volumes have dipped compared to last year, Carlyle's exposure to trade war impacts appears minimal given its focus on service-oriented businesses. The firm remains unfazed by high-interest rate environments and is ready for large leveraged buyouts, reinforcing its confidence in striking impactful deals.

(With inputs from agencies.)

