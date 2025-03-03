Left Menu

Jammu and Kashmir Police's Crackdown on Drug and Terror Networks

Srinagar Police have arrested a drug dealer from Delhi linked to a case involving courier-delivered narcotics. Authorities obtained the suspect's remand and affirmed their commitment to combating drug peddling globally. Concurrently, police seized land in Poonch used by terrorists operating from Pakistan-occupied Kashmir to dismantle terror infrastructure.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-03-2025 23:16 IST | Created: 03-03-2025 23:16 IST
Police personnel with the Drug peddler (Photo/Kashmir police). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Srinagar Police in Jammu and Kashmir have apprehended a New Delhi-based drug dealer as part of an investigation into a drug peddling operation that utilized courier services for distribution. Police reports indicate the suspect, Mohammad Zaid from Okhla Vihar, Jamia Nagar, was identified and taken into custody under FIR No 01/2025 related to the NDPS Act.

Following the arrest, officials secured his remand from the judiciary. The Jammu and Kashmir Police reiterated their steadfast resolve to pursue those involved in drug trafficking, regardless of their location globally. In a related development, the police have also taken decisive action to disrupt terrorist activities.

Authorities have attached 14.8 kanals of land worth over Rs 28 lakh in Poonch district, properties linked to three terrorists now in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. These individuals, Najab Din, Mohammad Latif, and Mohammad Bashir alias Tikka Khan, are reportedly active in fostering terrorism and social unrest in the region from PoK, as confirmed by official sources.

(With inputs from agencies.)

