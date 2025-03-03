Kanimozhi Urges Clarity on Delimitation Concerns for Tamil Nadu

DMK leader Kanimozhi has thrown her support behind Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, who has expressed concern over the proposed delimitation of Lok Sabha constituencies. According to Kanimozhi, the basis of this exercise must be clarified, particularly around its implications for states with controlled populations like Tamil Nadu.

The issue has been further complicated by Union Home Minister Amit Shah's recent comments in Coimbatore, where he stated that Tamil Nadu would not see a reduction in its seats. However, these remarks have created more confusion than reassurance, leaving the public wondering how the delimitation process will address population control disparities among different states.

To deliberate on this critical issue, Chief Minister Stalin has called an all-party meeting on March 5. The state BJP has announced its decision to sit out this meeting, accusing the Chief Minister of spreading 'imaginary fears' regarding the possible impact of delimitation on Tamil Nadu.

