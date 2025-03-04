Russian Drone Attack Jars Odesa, Wounding Four and Damaging Energy Hubs

A recent drone attack on Odesa, a crucial Black Sea port in Ukraine, left four individuals wounded and critical energy infrastructure damaged, as reported by local authorities. The assault resulted in power outages and knocked out heating systems in various areas of the city.

Oleh Kiper, the regional governor, confirmed on Telegram that energy infrastructure has been hit, causing widespread power interruptions. Meanwhile, Odesa's Mayor, Hennadiy Trukhanov, mentioned that while two of the injured have been hospitalized, several homes and private kindergartens also sustained damage due to the attack.

Trukhanov assured residents that heating services have since been restored to residential areas after the brief disruption caused by the assault. There has been no immediate response from Russia regarding the incident, amid ongoing tensions from the war that began with Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine three years ago.

