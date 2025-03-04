Left Menu

Divine Dawn: Experiencing the Mystical Bhasma Aarti of Mahakaleshwar

The famed Bhasma Aarti at Ujjain's Mahakaleshwar Temple draws devotees from across the globe seeking divine blessings. Attendees, like Sadhvi Harsha Richhariya, find the sacred Brahma Muhurta ritual a mesmerizing experience. Steeped in tradition, the Aarti promises fulfillment of wishes and relief from suffering.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-03-2025 09:47 IST | Created: 04-03-2025 09:47 IST
Sadhvi Harsha Richhariya (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
The revered Bhasma Aarti of Baba Mahakaleshwar unfolds as a sacred spectacle, drawing throngs of devotees to the venerable Mahakal Temple in Ujjain, seeking spiritual solace at dawn's break. This divine ritual, occurring within the celestial Brahma Muhurta, is a mystical journey that devotees reverently embark upon.

Among the faithful, Sadhvi Harsha Richhariya also partook in the profound experience. "Returning here for darshan is indescribably special," she shared, reflecting on her journey and the unique connection she felt in the holy ambiance of the Nandi Mandapam during the Bhasma Aarti.

Central to the ritual is the offering of 'bhasma' amid traditional chants, percussion, and blowing of conch shells, invoking a spiritual energy believed to grant personal wishes and dispel suffering, especially during the auspicious month of Shravan.

(With inputs from agencies.)

