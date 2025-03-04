The Officer's IAS Opens Doors in Rajouri: A New Era for Aspiring Women

The Officer's IAS has launched a new coaching institute in Rajouri, significantly impacting local aspirants who previously had to travel outside the district for quality coaching. The institute was inaugurated by SSP Rajouri, Gaurav Sikarwar, and aims to provide excellent training for exams such as UPSC, JKAS, and JKPS.

Unlike the First IAS Institute with branches in major cities like Delhi and Gurgaon, The Officer's IAS brings a seasoned faculty from Jammu and Delhi. With courses led by experienced educators, including Director Mrs. Preeti Sharma, the institution ensures personalized attention for its students, enhancing their chances of success.

Aspirants from Rajouri, Poonch, and Reasi can now access high-quality coaching locally. Reflecting on the institute's inauguration, SSP Sikarwar emphasized the importance of dedication and proper guidance. The institute is expected to ease the preparation journey for students, especially women, who can now attend classes without fearing safety concerns.

