Trump's Tariff Threats Rock Global Markets

U.S. tariffs on Canada, Mexico, and China take effect, causing a market shift to sell stocks and buy bonds. Trump's aggressive trade policies threaten global growth and lead to bets on Federal Reserve rate cuts. Meanwhile, Europe and Japan brace for potential U.S. tariff actions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-03-2025 11:00 IST | Created: 04-03-2025 11:00 IST
The global markets face turbulence as new U.S. tariffs targeting Canada, Mexico, and China come into force, highlighting President Donald Trump's hardline trade stance.

These tariffs have pushed investors to sell stocks aggressively and turn to bonds, with Wall Street experiencing a notable dip, followed by declines across Asian and European markets.

The economic implications are significant, with a growing belief that U.S. trade policies might hamper global growth and, in turn, lead to further Federal Reserve easing. Eyes are also on Europe and Japan as potential next targets for U.S. tariffs.

