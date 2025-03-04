Trump's Tariff Threats Rock Global Markets

The global markets face turbulence as new U.S. tariffs targeting Canada, Mexico, and China come into force, highlighting President Donald Trump's hardline trade stance.

These tariffs have pushed investors to sell stocks aggressively and turn to bonds, with Wall Street experiencing a notable dip, followed by declines across Asian and European markets.

The economic implications are significant, with a growing belief that U.S. trade policies might hamper global growth and, in turn, lead to further Federal Reserve easing. Eyes are also on Europe and Japan as potential next targets for U.S. tariffs.

