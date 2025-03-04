Back-to-Back Blazes Challenge Firefighters in Navi Mumbai and Godhra

Navi Mumbai and Godhra faced serious fire incidents on consecutive days, tasking local firefighters with challenging operations. On Tuesday, a fire broke out in shrubs near Sanpada Car Shed in Navi Mumbai, prompting an immediate response from fire services to control the blaze.

Meanwhile, on Monday night, an old building near Godhra railway station was engulfed in flames. The fire, reported around 1 a.m., devastated four shops and affected several homes before it was finally brought under control about six hours later. Fire officer Godhra Mukesh Bhai Chawara emphasized the extensive efforts required to combat the fire.

Multiple fire tender vehicles were dispatched to both locations, highlighting the considerable resources needed to tackle fire incidents. The shop involved in the Godhra incident reportedly sold oil, which may have contributed to the blaze's intensity.

