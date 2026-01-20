Left Menu

Diplomatic Dance: Macron's G7 Invitation Amid Greenland Controversy

French President Emmanuel Macron proposed a G7 meeting in Paris and expressed confusion over U.S. President Donald Trump's Greenland affairs. He suggested involving several nations and invited Trump to dinner. The messages stirred discussions amidst an upcoming EU summit on Trump's tariff threats related to his Greenland ambitions.

Updated: 20-01-2026 12:36 IST
Diplomatic Dance: Macron's G7 Invitation Amid Greenland Controversy
French President Emmanuel Macron extended an invitation to U.S. President Donald Trump for a G7 meeting in Paris, raising eyebrows with his mention of Greenland. Macron shared his puzzlement over Trump's interest in Greenland in a message that Trump posted publicly on Truth Social, calling it a note from Macron.

The messages also indicated Macron's willingness to include the Ukrainians, Danes, Syrians, and Russians on the fringes of the G7 gathering, and he extended a dinner invitation to Trump in Paris. The response from Trump, if any, was absent from the screenshot, and neither the White House nor Macron's office provided comments when asked.

A source confirmed the authenticity of Macron's text. Meanwhile, EU leaders plan to meet in Brussels for an emergency summit amidst Trump's tariff threats on European nations linked to his Greenland acquisition plans.

(With inputs from agencies.)

The Hidden Risk Behind Stablecoins: What Happens When Digital Money Gets Big

WHO Report: How Walking and Cycling Can Help Fix Europe’s Growing Mental Health Crisis

Why Export Booms Raise Saving in Some Countries but Fuel Consumption in Others

Turkey’s Inflation Shift: How Sticky Services Prices Undermine Currency Stability

