Industrial Blaze in Ghatkopar Injures Three

A fire erupted on the third floor of an industrial unit in Mumbai's Ghatkopar, injuring three people. The blaze, located near a hospital, required the response of four fire engines. Victims were admitted to a local hospital, with one critically injured. The cause of the fire remains unknown.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 20-01-2026 12:31 IST | Created: 20-01-2026 12:31 IST
Industrial Blaze in Ghatkopar Injures Three
A fire broke out at an industrial unit in Mumbai's Ghatkopar on Tuesday morning, leaving three individuals injured. The incident occurred around 10:20 am on the building's third floor, located near a hospital. Emergency services were promptly dispatched to manage the situation.

Four fire engines were deployed to the scene to handle the blaze, which officials confirmed was contained to the third floor. Immediate rescue efforts ensured the victims were transported to Rajawadi Hospital, where they are receiving treatment.

The injured include Riyazuddin, who is critically injured with 60 percent burns, and Haddis Ali and Valayat Ali, who sustained less severe injuries. The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

