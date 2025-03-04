ASHA Workers' Protest in Kerala: Calls for Justice and Dignity
ASHA workers in Kerala have been protesting for 22 days, demanding a promised honorarium increase from Rs 7,000 to Rs 21,000. Criticizing the government's inaction, Congress leaders have shown support for these frontline workers, emphasizing their right to justice and better wages.
In Kerala, ASHA workers have been on strike for over three weeks, calling for an increased honorarium that was promised by the LDF government. The Congress party has stepped in to support their demands, condemning the government's lack of response and alleged mistreatment of the protestors.
VD Satheesan, a Congress leader, publicly criticized the state government's failure to meet its election manifesto commitment of a Rs 21,000 honorarium for ASHA workers, highlighting their excessive work responsibilities juxtaposed with inadequate pay.
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and other Congress officials echoed these sentiments, pointing out how neighboring states pay higher wages, while advocating for dignity and fair treatment for these essential workers. The issue is set to reach the national level as UDF MPs plan to raise it in Parliament.
