CM Sukhu Launches Green Initiatives to Boost Forest Cover and Eco-Tourism

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, during a review of the Forest Department's schemes, directed the inclusion of Mahila Mandals, Yuvak Mandals, Self Help Groups, and Panchayats in efforts to bolster the state's forest cover. The state has earmarked Rs 100 crore to compensate these groups for their environmental services, with additional incentives based on sapling survival rates.

The Chief Minister emphasized planting valuable fruit and fodder species to deter wildlife from damaging agricultural crops. He also called for collaboration with private entrepreneurs, promising technical support to expand forest areas. Sukhu highlighted the importance of monitoring plant survival and reinforced the government's commitment to environmental conservation, with numerous efforts already implemented.

Newly appointed Van Mitras, with 55% being women, will soon receive appointment letters and undergo orientation to familiarize them with their duties. These 'forest friends' will receive uniforms and equipment. On the ecotourism front, the government has launched eight sites and plans to activate 78 more within two weeks. The ongoing International Zoological Park project at Bankhandi will also see expedited development, featuring a planetarium and tourist facilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)