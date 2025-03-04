EU Announces Robust Defence Investment Plans

In a recent revelation, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen unveiled ambitious plans aimed at fortifying the EU's defence industry. These plans are expected to mobilize approximately 800 billion euros.

Central to this initiative is a new loan scheme, valued at 150 billion euros, supported by the EU budget. This significant financial backing is designed to markedly enhance Europe's military readiness and capabilities.

The commitment underscores a strategic pivot towards bolstering the defence sector, indicating an era of increased military investment across European Union member states.

(With inputs from agencies.)