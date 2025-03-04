Left Menu

EU Announces Robust Defence Investment Plans

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen announced that new EU plans could mobilize about 800 billion euros to strengthen the European defence industry. This major initiative includes 150 billion euros in loans backed by the EU budget, boosting Europe's military capabilities.

In a recent revelation, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen unveiled ambitious plans aimed at fortifying the EU's defence industry. These plans are expected to mobilize approximately 800 billion euros.

Central to this initiative is a new loan scheme, valued at 150 billion euros, supported by the EU budget. This significant financial backing is designed to markedly enhance Europe's military readiness and capabilities.

The commitment underscores a strategic pivot towards bolstering the defence sector, indicating an era of increased military investment across European Union member states.

