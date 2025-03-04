Left Menu

European Markets React as U.S. Tariffs Set Off Global Selloff

European markets faced a significant drop following the imposition of U.S. tariffs on Canada, Mexico, and China, sparking fears of similar actions against Europe. The STOXX 600 index decreased, and automaker shares plummeted amid trade concerns, while China's retaliatory tariffs led to further global economic uncertainty.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-03-2025 15:35 IST | Created: 04-03-2025 15:35 IST
European Markets React as U.S. Tariffs Set Off Global Selloff
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

European markets took a hit on Tuesday as stocks fell sharply following the U.S.'s imposition of tariffs on Canada, Mexico, and China, raising fears of similar trade barriers being enforced on Europe. The STOXX 600 index dropped 0.8%, pulling back from prior record highs.

Germany's major index also receded from its peak, dropping about 1.6% after U.S. President Donald Trump criticized these countries for not adequately controlling the influx of fentanyl. The automotive sector, vulnerable to trade measures, saw significant losses.

China's swift retaliation with 10%-15% tariffs on certain U.S. imports exacerbated trade tensions, causing volatility in global financial markets. Meanwhile, select European defense stocks gained, anticipating increased regional military expenditures as the U.S. paused aid to Ukraine.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Moutai's Struggles Echo Guizhou's Economic Woes

Moutai's Struggles Echo Guizhou's Economic Woes

 Global
2
Zelenskiy Praises U.S. Support, Pledges Diplomatic Push

Zelenskiy Praises U.S. Support, Pledges Diplomatic Push

 Global
3
Crypto Boom Amidst Tariff Uncertainty and Market Jitters

Crypto Boom Amidst Tariff Uncertainty and Market Jitters

 Global
4
Strategic Launch: Russian Aerospace Forces Deploy Soyuz Rocket

Strategic Launch: Russian Aerospace Forces Deploy Soyuz Rocket

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Harnessing Renewable Hydrogen: Mongolia’s Opportunity for Clean Energy Leadership

Housing Booms and Busts: How They Shape Economic Growth and Stability

Brazil’s Monetary Policy: Can Interest Rate Hikes Control Inflation Expectations?

Revolutionizing PPP Projects: The Power of Blockchain-Enabled Smart Contracts

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025