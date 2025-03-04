Ayodhya: A Testament to Timeless Hindu-Sikh Ties

Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri remarked on the profound historical ties between Hindus and Sikhs in Ayodhya, reciting its storied past with Sikh Gurus. He noted its strategic significance and celebrated the locale's shared spiritual and cultural resonance.

After visiting the sacred Gurdwara Sahibs by the Saryu River in Ayodhya, Puri attributed the preservation of the sacred site to the valor of the Nihang army under Guru Gobind Singh Ji who protected Ram's birthplace against Mughals. Puri underscored the intertwining histories and infrastructural developments led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Puri's reflections extended to the heritage of religious sites, illustrating the confluence of faiths as a special mark of Ayodhya's legacy. He called for Sangat to witness Ayodhya's spiritual homage, embodying the immortal union of Sanatan Dharma and Sikhism.

(With inputs from agencies.)