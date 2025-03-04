PB Fintech CEO Resolves Insider Trading Charges with Sebi Settlement
PB Fintech CEO Yashish Dahiya has settled a case with Sebi concerning insider trading allegations by paying Rs 9.42 lakh. The settlement, which does not admit guilt, resolves proceedings related to the mishandling of trade-sensitive information involving YKNP Marketing Management shares.
PB Fintech chairperson and CEO Yashish Dahiya has reached a resolution in his insider trading case with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) after agreeing to a payment of Rs 9.42 lakh.
The decision follows Dahiya's application to settle the proceedings by offering the payment without admitting any legal culpability. This step marks the culmination of the case initiated post issuance of a show-cause notice by Sebi in April 2024.
Sebi had accused Dahiya over PB Fintech's failure to disclose its substantial acquisition of YKNP Marketing Management shares and alleged misuse of unpublished price-sensitive information, constituting insider trading. The settlement now clears Dahiya of the charges under Sebi's settlement regulations.
