Congress Prepares for Pivotal Meeting in Ahmedabad Amidst Political Challenges

On Tuesday, KC Venugopal, Congress general secretary (Organisation), conducted an inspection of the preparations for the forthcoming All India Congress Committee (AICC) Meeting slated for April 8-9 in Ahmedabad. As part of his visit, Venugopal paid tribute to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel at the National Memorial.

Venugopal remarked on social media platform X, expressing, "In anticipation of our AICC Meeting scheduled for April 8-9, I visited the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel National Memorial in Ahmedabad to honor Sardar Patel, the esteemed freedom fighter and Congress stalwart we regard as our abiding mentor." A Congress press release indicated the Ahmedabad meeting would gather AICC delegates nationwide to confront issues stemming from "anti-people policies" and the government's "unwavering assault" on the Constitution, while mapping out the party's future strategy.

The session kicks off on April 8 with an extended Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting, succeeded by the AICC Delegates' meeting on April 9. Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge is set to oversee both events. They will be attended by prominent figures including Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi, Lok Sabha Opposition Leader Rahul Gandhi, Congress-ruled states' Chief Ministers, and AICC delegates. This gathering follows the Belagavi Extended CWC meeting, celebrating 100 years since Mahatma Gandhi's INC presidency.

The session underscores the Congress Party's commitment to safeguarding the legacies of Mahatma Gandhi, Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar, and the Constitution. From January 26, 2025, to January 26, 2026, the Congress plans a nationwide campaign, the Samvidhan Bachao Rashtriya Padayatra, alongside another AICC session in Gujarat, aligning with Gandhi's ideals of truth, non-violence, and justice. The upcoming AICC meeting aims to fortify the Congress's resolve in providing a compelling alternative vision for the nation.

