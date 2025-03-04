Left Menu

Congress Prepares for Pivotal Meeting in Ahmedabad Amidst Political Challenges

KC Venugopal, Congress general secretary, has inspected arrangements for the Congress Committee Meeting set for April 8-9 in Ahmedabad. He also paid homage to Sardar Patel. The meeting will address challenges posed by current government policies, with Sonia and Rahul Gandhi among key figures participating.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-03-2025 18:31 IST | Created: 04-03-2025 18:31 IST
Congress Prepares for Pivotal Meeting in Ahmedabad Amidst Political Challenges
KC Venugopal reviews preparations for the AICC Meeting in Ahmedabad (Photo/X/@kcvenugopalmp). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

On Tuesday, KC Venugopal, Congress general secretary (Organisation), conducted an inspection of the preparations for the forthcoming All India Congress Committee (AICC) Meeting slated for April 8-9 in Ahmedabad. As part of his visit, Venugopal paid tribute to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel at the National Memorial.

Venugopal remarked on social media platform X, expressing, "In anticipation of our AICC Meeting scheduled for April 8-9, I visited the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel National Memorial in Ahmedabad to honor Sardar Patel, the esteemed freedom fighter and Congress stalwart we regard as our abiding mentor." A Congress press release indicated the Ahmedabad meeting would gather AICC delegates nationwide to confront issues stemming from "anti-people policies" and the government's "unwavering assault" on the Constitution, while mapping out the party's future strategy.

The session kicks off on April 8 with an extended Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting, succeeded by the AICC Delegates' meeting on April 9. Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge is set to oversee both events. They will be attended by prominent figures including Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi, Lok Sabha Opposition Leader Rahul Gandhi, Congress-ruled states' Chief Ministers, and AICC delegates. This gathering follows the Belagavi Extended CWC meeting, celebrating 100 years since Mahatma Gandhi's INC presidency.

The session underscores the Congress Party's commitment to safeguarding the legacies of Mahatma Gandhi, Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar, and the Constitution. From January 26, 2025, to January 26, 2026, the Congress plans a nationwide campaign, the Samvidhan Bachao Rashtriya Padayatra, alongside another AICC session in Gujarat, aligning with Gandhi's ideals of truth, non-violence, and justice. The upcoming AICC meeting aims to fortify the Congress's resolve in providing a compelling alternative vision for the nation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Moutai's Struggles Echo Guizhou's Economic Woes

Moutai's Struggles Echo Guizhou's Economic Woes

 Global
2
Zelenskiy Praises U.S. Support, Pledges Diplomatic Push

Zelenskiy Praises U.S. Support, Pledges Diplomatic Push

 Global
3
Crypto Boom Amidst Tariff Uncertainty and Market Jitters

Crypto Boom Amidst Tariff Uncertainty and Market Jitters

 Global
4
Strategic Launch: Russian Aerospace Forces Deploy Soyuz Rocket

Strategic Launch: Russian Aerospace Forces Deploy Soyuz Rocket

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Harnessing Renewable Hydrogen: Mongolia’s Opportunity for Clean Energy Leadership

Housing Booms and Busts: How They Shape Economic Growth and Stability

Brazil’s Monetary Policy: Can Interest Rate Hikes Control Inflation Expectations?

Revolutionizing PPP Projects: The Power of Blockchain-Enabled Smart Contracts

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025