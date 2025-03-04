Left Menu

Trump's Tariff Tornado: A New Trade War Era

President Donald Trump initiates new tariffs on imports from Mexico, Canada, and China, escalating trade conflicts with key partners. China retaliates with similar measures, prompting backlash from Canada and the EU. The new tariffs could disrupt the North American economy and raise fears of a recession.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-03-2025 18:42 IST | Created: 04-03-2025 18:42 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a move poised to escalate tensions among major global economies, President Donald Trump has imposed new tariffs, propelling the U.S. into fresh trade disputes with its top trading partners: Mexico, Canada, and China.

Effective starting Tuesday, a 25% tariff was set on imports from neighboring Mexico and Canada, alongside a doubling of duties on Chinese goods to 20%. China quickly countered with its own tariffs on U.S. goods and noted its concerns at the World Trade Organization, while Canada and Mexico prepared retaliatory measures.

The impact of these tariffs runs deep, threatening intricate cross-border supply chains and sparking fears of an economic downturn in North America. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau labeled these actions as harmful to successful trade relations and in violation of existing trade agreements.

(With inputs from agencies.)

