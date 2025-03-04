JSW Energy's Strategic NCD Issuance Boosts Financial Portfolio

In a significant financial maneuver, JSW Energy has announced the successful raising of Rs 1,200 crore through non-convertible debentures (NCDs) issued on a private placement basis. This strategic move comes as part of the company's broader financial strategy approved in January 2025.

The Board of Directors had earlier sanctioned a proposal to raise up to Rs 3,000 crore, with a focus on issuing rated and listed NCDs. The Finance Committee was tasked with overseeing the specifics of this financial exercise, culminating in the issuance of these debentures.

The approved issuance saw the allocation of 1,20,000 NCDs, each valued at Rs one lakh, and took place on March 4, 2025, reinforcing JSW Energy's financial stability and market presence.

(With inputs from agencies.)