Gujarat Begins Push for Uniform Civil Code: Committee Seeks Public Input

In a significant move, retired Supreme Court judge Ranjana Prakash Desai chaired a meeting of the newly formed five-member committee tasked with developing a framework for the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in Gujarat. Desai called on Gujarat residents to contribute their suggestions for the proposed UCC guidelines.

Justice Desai emphasized that feedback could be provided online by March 7, 2025, via a dedicated portal, accepting various formats, including Word and PDF. Contributors include government bodies, NGOs, social and religious groups, and individuals from diverse professional backgrounds.

The committee, which includes notable figures such as Justice KM Joseph and Advocate PS Narasimha, will engage with various stakeholders across the state to assess the viability of the UCC. Further, a detailed report is expected within 45 days to aid the state's decision-making process.

