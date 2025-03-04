Yogi Highlights Fiscal Triumphs in Uttar Pradesh Amidst Mahakumbh Success

Refuting allegations by the Samajwadi Party regarding the exploitation of boatmen at the Mahakumbh Mela, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath presented a striking narrative of prosperity. During an address to the UP State Legislative Assembly, he shared the remarkable story of a boatman's family who amassed Rs 30 crore in a span of 45 days at the religious congregation in Prayagraj, revealing an impressive daily income of approximately Rs 50,000-52,000 per boat.

CM Yogi also emphasized the role of dedicated workers in ensuring the success of Mahakumbh. He applauded health, cleanliness, and security personnel and personally participated in religious rituals in Prayagraj, expressing gratitude for their tireless efforts.

On a broader economic front, CM Yogi presented the state's 2025-26 budget with a focus on comprehensive development and fiscal health. Noting significant revenue growth and improved fiscal indicators, he highlighted the state's commitment to inclusive growth, efficient management, and avoiding new taxes, while lauding the leadership of Prime Minister Modi in transforming the economic landscape of Uttar Pradesh.

(With inputs from agencies.)