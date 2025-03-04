Left Menu

Yogi Highlights Fiscal Triumphs in Uttar Pradesh Amidst Mahakumbh Success

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath presented the 2025-26 budget, showcasing growth and fiscal health. Highlighting a boatman family's financial success during Mahakumbh, CM Yogi emphasized inclusive development, high capital expenditure, and strong tax receipts, crediting efficient fiscal management without introducing new taxes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-03-2025 20:46 IST | Created: 04-03-2025 20:46 IST
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Refuting allegations by the Samajwadi Party regarding the exploitation of boatmen at the Mahakumbh Mela, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath presented a striking narrative of prosperity. During an address to the UP State Legislative Assembly, he shared the remarkable story of a boatman's family who amassed Rs 30 crore in a span of 45 days at the religious congregation in Prayagraj, revealing an impressive daily income of approximately Rs 50,000-52,000 per boat.

CM Yogi also emphasized the role of dedicated workers in ensuring the success of Mahakumbh. He applauded health, cleanliness, and security personnel and personally participated in religious rituals in Prayagraj, expressing gratitude for their tireless efforts.

On a broader economic front, CM Yogi presented the state's 2025-26 budget with a focus on comprehensive development and fiscal health. Noting significant revenue growth and improved fiscal indicators, he highlighted the state's commitment to inclusive growth, efficient management, and avoiding new taxes, while lauding the leadership of Prime Minister Modi in transforming the economic landscape of Uttar Pradesh.

(With inputs from agencies.)

