Left Menu

India Embarks on Hydrogen Truck Trials to Drive Green Future

India launches hydrogen-powered heavy-duty truck trials, a key milestone in its net-zero emissions goal by 2070. Union Ministers Nitin Gadkari and Pralhad Joshi highlighted hydrogen's transformative potential for sustainable transportation. Tata Motors spearheads this initiative under the National Green Hydrogen Mission, marking a significant move towards decarbonizing India's transport sector.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-03-2025 23:30 IST | Created: 04-03-2025 23:30 IST
India Embarks on Hydrogen Truck Trials to Drive Green Future
Union Ministers Nitin Gadkari, Pralhad Joshi (Photo/PIB). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a landmark move towards India's ambitious net-zero emissions target by 2070, the country launched its first hydrogen-powered heavy-duty truck trials on Tuesday in New Delhi. The event, flagged off by Union Ministers Nitin Gadkari and Pralhad Joshi, represents a significant stride in the nation's green energy transition.

Highlighting the potential of hydrogen as a future fuel, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari praised the initiative's role in transforming India's transport sector. "Hydrogen is the fuel of the future," he stated, emphasizing its capacity to reduce emissions and enhance energy self-reliance. His counterpart, Pralhad Joshi, echoed similar sentiments, calling it a pivotal step in the National Green Hydrogen Mission.

Tata Motors leads this groundbreaking trial, awarded by the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy. Over the next 24 months, 16 advanced hydrogen-powered trucks will be tested across major Indian freight routes. The initiative aims to evaluate the commercial viability of these vehicles while paving the way for the necessary infrastructure to support hydrogen technology in long-haul transportation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
SpaceX Postpones Starship Test Flight Due to Rocket Glitch

SpaceX Postpones Starship Test Flight Due to Rocket Glitch

 Global
2
Trump's Aid Freeze: A Diplomatic Pause

Trump's Aid Freeze: A Diplomatic Pause

 United States
3
Ireland Faces Potential Billions in EU Emissions Compliance Costs

Ireland Faces Potential Billions in EU Emissions Compliance Costs

 Ireland
4
Trump's Crypto Surprise: A New Digital Reserve

Trump's Crypto Surprise: A New Digital Reserve

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Harnessing Renewable Hydrogen: Mongolia’s Opportunity for Clean Energy Leadership

Housing Booms and Busts: How They Shape Economic Growth and Stability

Brazil’s Monetary Policy: Can Interest Rate Hikes Control Inflation Expectations?

Revolutionizing PPP Projects: The Power of Blockchain-Enabled Smart Contracts

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025