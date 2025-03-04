India Embarks on Hydrogen Truck Trials to Drive Green Future
India launches hydrogen-powered heavy-duty truck trials, a key milestone in its net-zero emissions goal by 2070. Union Ministers Nitin Gadkari and Pralhad Joshi highlighted hydrogen's transformative potential for sustainable transportation. Tata Motors spearheads this initiative under the National Green Hydrogen Mission, marking a significant move towards decarbonizing India's transport sector.
In a landmark move towards India's ambitious net-zero emissions target by 2070, the country launched its first hydrogen-powered heavy-duty truck trials on Tuesday in New Delhi. The event, flagged off by Union Ministers Nitin Gadkari and Pralhad Joshi, represents a significant stride in the nation's green energy transition.
Highlighting the potential of hydrogen as a future fuel, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari praised the initiative's role in transforming India's transport sector. "Hydrogen is the fuel of the future," he stated, emphasizing its capacity to reduce emissions and enhance energy self-reliance. His counterpart, Pralhad Joshi, echoed similar sentiments, calling it a pivotal step in the National Green Hydrogen Mission.
Tata Motors leads this groundbreaking trial, awarded by the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy. Over the next 24 months, 16 advanced hydrogen-powered trucks will be tested across major Indian freight routes. The initiative aims to evaluate the commercial viability of these vehicles while paving the way for the necessary infrastructure to support hydrogen technology in long-haul transportation.
