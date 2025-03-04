ED Unveils Alleged Shadow Control Behind SDPI's Political Operations

In a significant development, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has uncovered that the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) appears to have been heavily reliant on the proscribed Popular Front of India (PFI) for its policy-making, daily operations, and the selection of candidates for electoral campaigns. This revelation follows the arrest of SDPI President Moideen Kutty K, known as MK Faizy, by the ED at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002.

The federal agency has described SDPI as a political extension of PFI, with Faizy having led the party since 2018. Arrested on March 3 and handed to ED custody for six days by a special court, Faizy's apprehension stems from investigations initiated on the basis of multiple First Information Reports filed by the National Investigation Agency and other agencies against PFI, suggesting a coordinated effort to fund terror activities via diverse means.

According to ED's findings, PFI operatives are purportedly collecting funds domestically and internationally to back terrorist acts. Searches carried out in December 2020 resulted in seizing documents that establish PFI's control over SDPI functions. Among the findings was a letter addressed to Faizy, outlining a detailed process for candidate selection, showcasing PFI's overarching influence.

