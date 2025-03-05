Left Menu

Markets Tumble as Tariffs Ignite Global Trade Concerns

Major stock indexes dropped due to new U.S. tariffs on Canada, Mexico, and China, sparking fears of a global trade war. Meanwhile, the euro hit a three-month high against the dollar as Germany announced a significant infrastructure fund. Gold prices rose amid increased safe-haven demand.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-03-2025 04:37 IST | Created: 05-03-2025 04:37 IST
Markets Tumble as Tariffs Ignite Global Trade Concerns
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Major stock indexes fell sharply on Tuesday following the U.S. imposition of steep tariffs on imports from Canada, Mexico, and China, heightening fears of a global trade conflict. The euro, meanwhile, soared to a three-month high against the U.S. dollar after German political parties proposed a massive 500 billion euro infrastructure fund.

U.S. President Donald Trump's 25% tariffs on Mexican and Canadian imports, along with increased duties on Chinese goods, went into effect, prompting retaliatory measures from China and Canada. Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum indicated plans to respond similarly, though details remain scarce.

The tariffs fueled concerns about economic impact, with a trade group warning of significant price hikes for consumers. Wall Street took a hit as the Nasdaq, Dow Jones, and S&P 500 recorded considerable losses. Meanwhile, gold prices surged, reflecting heightened demand for safe-haven assets amid uncertainties.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
SpaceX Postpones Starship Test Flight Due to Rocket Glitch

SpaceX Postpones Starship Test Flight Due to Rocket Glitch

 Global
2
Trump's Aid Freeze: A Diplomatic Pause

Trump's Aid Freeze: A Diplomatic Pause

 United States
3
Ireland Faces Potential Billions in EU Emissions Compliance Costs

Ireland Faces Potential Billions in EU Emissions Compliance Costs

 Ireland
4
Trump's Crypto Surprise: A New Digital Reserve

Trump's Crypto Surprise: A New Digital Reserve

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Harnessing Renewable Hydrogen: Mongolia’s Opportunity for Clean Energy Leadership

Housing Booms and Busts: How They Shape Economic Growth and Stability

Brazil’s Monetary Policy: Can Interest Rate Hikes Control Inflation Expectations?

Revolutionizing PPP Projects: The Power of Blockchain-Enabled Smart Contracts

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025