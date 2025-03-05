Ramdas Athawale Criticizes BSP, Invites Akash Anand to Join RPI

Union Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment, Ramdas Athawale, has issued a scathing critique of the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) for its perceived departure from the core principles laid down by Baba Saheb Ambedkar. Athawale, who helms the Republican Party of India (RPI), emphasized the tenets of Ambedkar's ideology, noting, 'RPI is a party built on Baba Saheb's thoughts, whereas the BSP invokes his name without adhering to his guiding principles.'

Revisiting his past disagreements with the BSP, Athawale recalled his opposition to its stance against the Brahmin community. He detailed his vision for RPI's expansion, revealing plans to enlist 10 lakh members by 2025 and establish party committees across 50 districts to propagate RPI's foundational slogan.

Amid internal turmoil in the BSP, following Mayawati's decision to expel her nephew Akash Anand for alleged immaturity and undue influence from his father-in-law, Athawale extended an invitation to Anand. He suggested that Anand's alignment with RPI could significantly bolster the party's influence in Uttar Pradesh, reiterating, 'If Akash Anand aligns with us, RPI can gain considerable strength in UP.'

(With inputs from agencies.)