Left Menu

Ramdas Athawale Criticizes BSP, Invites Akash Anand to Join RPI

Union Minister Ramdas Athawale criticized the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) for not following Baba Saheb Ambedkar's principles. He suggested Akash Anand, recently expelled by BSP leader Mayawati, could join the Republican Party of India (RPI) to strengthen its presence in Uttar Pradesh.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-03-2025 09:44 IST | Created: 05-03-2025 09:44 IST
Ramdas Athawale Criticizes BSP, Invites Akash Anand to Join RPI
Union Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment, Ramdas Athawale (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment, Ramdas Athawale, has issued a scathing critique of the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) for its perceived departure from the core principles laid down by Baba Saheb Ambedkar. Athawale, who helms the Republican Party of India (RPI), emphasized the tenets of Ambedkar's ideology, noting, 'RPI is a party built on Baba Saheb's thoughts, whereas the BSP invokes his name without adhering to his guiding principles.'

Revisiting his past disagreements with the BSP, Athawale recalled his opposition to its stance against the Brahmin community. He detailed his vision for RPI's expansion, revealing plans to enlist 10 lakh members by 2025 and establish party committees across 50 districts to propagate RPI's foundational slogan.

Amid internal turmoil in the BSP, following Mayawati's decision to expel her nephew Akash Anand for alleged immaturity and undue influence from his father-in-law, Athawale extended an invitation to Anand. He suggested that Anand's alignment with RPI could significantly bolster the party's influence in Uttar Pradesh, reiterating, 'If Akash Anand aligns with us, RPI can gain considerable strength in UP.'

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
SpaceX Postpones Starship Test Flight Due to Rocket Glitch

SpaceX Postpones Starship Test Flight Due to Rocket Glitch

 Global
2
Trump's Aid Freeze: A Diplomatic Pause

Trump's Aid Freeze: A Diplomatic Pause

 United States
3
Ireland Faces Potential Billions in EU Emissions Compliance Costs

Ireland Faces Potential Billions in EU Emissions Compliance Costs

 Ireland
4
Trump's Crypto Surprise: A New Digital Reserve

Trump's Crypto Surprise: A New Digital Reserve

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Harnessing Renewable Hydrogen: Mongolia’s Opportunity for Clean Energy Leadership

Housing Booms and Busts: How They Shape Economic Growth and Stability

Brazil’s Monetary Policy: Can Interest Rate Hikes Control Inflation Expectations?

Revolutionizing PPP Projects: The Power of Blockchain-Enabled Smart Contracts

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025