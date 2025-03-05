Spiritual Reverence: Union Minister Chirag Paswan at Mahakaleshwar Temple

Union Minister Chirag Paswan, accompanied by his family, participated in prayers at the renowned Shree Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain on Wednesday. The minister attended the captivating Bhasma Aarti, absorbing the temple's spiritual ambience while seated in the revered Nandi Mandapam.

Reflecting on his visit, Chirag Paswan expressed gratitude towards Lord Shiva, stating, 'God gave me everything at a time when I had lost it all. With Lord Shiva's blessings, I am here to express my thanks and take a pledge aligned with our Prime Minister's vision of a developed nation, hoping for Baba's blessings to fulfill this resolve. Jai Shree Mahakal.'

Sadhvi Harsha Richhariya also recently attended the Bhasma Aarti, describing it as an indescribable experience affirming the grace of Mahadev. This ritual, conducted during the Brahma Muhurta between 3:30 and 5:30 AM, involves offerings made with ashes.

According to the temple priest, the sanctified doors of Baba Mahakal open in accordance with tradition during the Brahma Muhurta. This is followed by a holy bath of Lord Mahakal with Panchamrit—milk, curd, ghee, sugar, and honey. Post adornment with cannabis and sandalwood, the Bhasma Aarti and dhoop-deep Aarti are performed, accompanied by the resonating sounds of drums and conch shells.

Devotees, converging from diverse locations, visit the Mahakal Temple to witness this hallowed ritual. Situated in Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh, alongside the River Shipra, the temple remains a centerpiece for those seeking divine blessings.

