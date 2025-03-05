Tamil Nadu CM Raises Alarm Over Delimitation’s Threat to Southern States’ Representation

In a fervent address during an all-party meeting in Chennai, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin voiced deep concerns over the looming delimitation exercise, asserting that it could significantly reduce the state's Lok Sabha representation.

Stalin, backed by Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam spokesperson Saravanan Annadurai, accused the BJP-led central government of attempting to undermine the political power of southern states through a covert delimitation strategy aimed at benefiting regions with larger populations. Annadurai highlighted the disadvantage faced by states like Tamil Nadu, which have adhered to population control measures, thus risking a reduction in parliamentary seats.

With the potential for Tamil Nadu to lose eight of its 39 parliamentary seats, Stalin emphasized the need for southern states to unite against this perceived political threat. Criticizing the absence of the Tamil Nadu BJP from the meeting, Stalin underscored the significance of a collective southern stance to preserve political rights and safeguard the representation of states that have contributed to national growth.

