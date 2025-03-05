Left Menu

Tamil Nadu's Urgent Call: Delimitation Debate Heats Up

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin leads an all-party resolution urging Prime Minister Modi to base upcoming constituency delimitation on the 1971 census to protect representation of southern states. The resolution opposes population-based delimitation as it threatens federal structure and representation reforms achieved through family planning initiatives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-03-2025 12:09 IST | Created: 05-03-2025 12:09 IST
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

An all-party meeting convened by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin has passed a resolution, urging Prime Minister Narendra Modi to ensure future constituency delimitation is based on the 1971 census. The meeting, attended by 58 participating parties, emphasized the importance of maintaining representation for Tamil Nadu and other southern states.

The resolution expressed unanimous opposition to delimitation based on current population figures, citing a threat to India's federal structure and the representation of Tamil Nadu and other southern states. Parties like BJP and Naam Tamilar Katchi abstained from the meeting.

Chief Minister Stalin warned that Tamil Nadu's efforts in population control, achieved through rigorous family planning, could paradoxically lead to a reduction in parliamentary representation. To combat this, Stalin suggested the formation of a coordination committee to rally support across southern states, aiming to preserve fair representation in parliament. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

