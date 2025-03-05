Left Menu

Bayer's Blueprint: Projected Earnings Growth Amidst Challenges

Bayer has announced a potential return to earnings growth next year after a projected decline this year. The company anticipates a challenging 2025, with financial performance falling behind the prior year. Improved performance is expected from 2026 onwards.

Bayer, the German pharmaceutical and agricultural giant, expressed optimistic earnings growth expectations for the upcoming year despite forecasting a decline for the current one.

The company disclosed that 2025 would pose significant financial challenges, with net sales remaining stable but both earnings and free cash flow trailing behind the previous year's figures.

Nonetheless, Bayer projects a turnaround starting in 2026, forecasting improved financial performance looking forward.

(With inputs from agencies.)

