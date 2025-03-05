EU Extends Gas Storage Goals Amid Pricing Concerns

The European Commission aims to maintain its ambitious gas storage targets for another two years, as revealed in a draft proposal seen by Reuters. The plan to keep EU gas storage filled to 90% by November 1 each year is causing concerns about rising gas prices among some member countries.

The draft proposal suggests a continuation of the current goals, with additional intermediate targets set for the months leading to November. These measures are intended to secure fuel supply during critical periods, despite the potential cost implications.

Before these targets can be enforced, the proposal must undergo negotiations and gain approval from both EU countries and the European Parliament, highlighting the need for collaborative decision-making in regional energy policies.

(With inputs from agencies.)