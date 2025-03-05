Left Menu

EU Extends Gas Storage Goals Amid Pricing Concerns

The European Commission is set to propose a two-year extension of the EU's gas storage targets. Despite raising concerns among member states due to potential price increases, the draft plan aims to maintain a 90% storage capacity by November 1 each year, pending approval by EU countries and Parliament.

The European Commission aims to maintain its ambitious gas storage targets for another two years, as revealed in a draft proposal seen by Reuters. The plan to keep EU gas storage filled to 90% by November 1 each year is causing concerns about rising gas prices among some member countries.

The draft proposal suggests a continuation of the current goals, with additional intermediate targets set for the months leading to November. These measures are intended to secure fuel supply during critical periods, despite the potential cost implications.

Before these targets can be enforced, the proposal must undergo negotiations and gain approval from both EU countries and the European Parliament, highlighting the need for collaborative decision-making in regional energy policies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

